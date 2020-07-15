All apartments in Cobb County
1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest
1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest

1897 Winding Creek Lane · (470) 288-3008
Location

1897 Winding Creek Lane, Cobb County, GA 30064

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1998 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Conveniently located in Marietta/West Cobb just minutes from the Square. Master on Main. Chef's kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stone backsplash and stainless appliances opening to dining room. Family room with vaulted ceiling. Walnut hardwoods throughout most of main level. Updated powder room on main. Large sun room with entry to master bedroom and to deck overlooking private backyard. Partial daylight basement, unfinished. Updated windows and energy efficient HVAC. HOA with pool. Hillgrove HS district.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have any available units?
1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have?
Some of 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest offer parking?
No, 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest has a pool.
Does 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest has units with air conditioning.
