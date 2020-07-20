All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 28 2019 at 4:55 PM

183 Castleair Drive

183 Castleair Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

183 Castleair Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath Ranch on corner lot with outbuilding. Two car garage. Spacious master!

Self Touring Option @ https://secure.rently.com/properties/908820?source=marketing
Apply on : www.hnnatlanta.com

Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087 www.hnnatlanta.com

Find us on Facebook at HNN Atlanta Inc. !

We DO NOT Market on Craigslist.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Castleair Drive have any available units?
183 Castleair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 183 Castleair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
183 Castleair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Castleair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 183 Castleair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 183 Castleair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 183 Castleair Drive offers parking.
Does 183 Castleair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Castleair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Castleair Drive have a pool?
No, 183 Castleair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 183 Castleair Drive have accessible units?
No, 183 Castleair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Castleair Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 Castleair Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 183 Castleair Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 183 Castleair Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
