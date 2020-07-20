183 Castleair Drive

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bed 2 bath Ranch on corner lot with outbuilding. Two car garage. Spacious master!



Self Touring Option @ https://secure.rently.com/properties/908820?source=marketing

Apply on : www.hnnatlanta.com



Exclusively marketed by:

HNN Atlanta Inc.

404-464-8087 www.hnnatlanta.com



Find us on Facebook at HNN Atlanta Inc. !



We DO NOT Market on Craigslist.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.