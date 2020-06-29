182 Rotherhithe Lane NW

Amenities

You will absolutely love to call this Marietta/East Cobb 2-Story 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom house your home! This property is in the Swim/Tennis Community of Chastain Enclave. It is conveniently located to I-75, I575, Towne Center Mall, and Kennesaw State University! Also, a short distance from the house is Pine Tree Country Club and Canterbury Golf Club! This house is in the Chalker Elementary, Daniell Middle, and Sprayberry High School district. This property includes: Family Room with Fireplace; Separate Den; Beautiful Large, Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances; Island with Breakfast Bar; Utility Room with Washer and Dryer; Spacious Master Suite with Trey Ceiling; Master Bathroom with Granite Countertops; Double Vanity; Large Enclosed Shower; and Jacuzzi Tub; Fenced-in Backyard; and 2-Car Garage. Sorry, NO Pets.



$65 application fee per adult. 1 month deposit with approved application.