Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

182 Rotherhithe Lane NW

182 Rotherhithe Ln NW · No Longer Available
Location

182 Rotherhithe Ln NW, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4e85e5608b ----
You will absolutely love to call this Marietta/East Cobb 2-Story 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom house your home! This property is in the Swim/Tennis Community of Chastain Enclave. It is conveniently located to I-75, I575, Towne Center Mall, and Kennesaw State University! Also, a short distance from the house is Pine Tree Country Club and Canterbury Golf Club! This house is in the Chalker Elementary, Daniell Middle, and Sprayberry High School district. This property includes: Family Room with Fireplace; Separate Den; Beautiful Large, Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances; Island with Breakfast Bar; Utility Room with Washer and Dryer; Spacious Master Suite with Trey Ceiling; Master Bathroom with Granite Countertops; Double Vanity; Large Enclosed Shower; and Jacuzzi Tub; Fenced-in Backyard; and 2-Car Garage. Sorry, NO Pets.

For application information, visit https://www.atlantapropertymanagementgroup.com
$65 application fee per adult. 1 month deposit with approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW have any available units?
182 Rotherhithe Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW have?
Some of 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
182 Rotherhithe Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW offers parking.
Does 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW have a pool?
Yes, 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW has a pool.
Does 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 Rotherhithe Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.
