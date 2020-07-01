All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:31 PM

1790 Mulkey Road

1790 Mulkey Road Southwest · (404) 978-2281
Location

1790 Mulkey Road Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30106

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3b · Avail. now

$1,477

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 2026 sqft

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Two story medical office condo adjacent to WellStar Cobb Hospital offered at $8.75/sq ft. Prime office location for physician, surgeon, dentist, psychologist, & optometrist, or sales/distribution for pharmacists, opticians, or medical supply. Main level features a stepless entry into spacious waiting room w/ reception, two exam rooms w/ sinks & nurses stations, two offices, break room/lab room, half bath & storage. Second level features a large open room which could be used as operating/surgical/exam room, could be used as a kitchen/breakroom, full bath & storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1790 Mulkey Road have any available units?
1790 Mulkey Road has a unit available for $1,477 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1790 Mulkey Road currently offering any rent specials?
1790 Mulkey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1790 Mulkey Road pet-friendly?
No, 1790 Mulkey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1790 Mulkey Road offer parking?
No, 1790 Mulkey Road does not offer parking.
Does 1790 Mulkey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1790 Mulkey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1790 Mulkey Road have a pool?
No, 1790 Mulkey Road does not have a pool.
Does 1790 Mulkey Road have accessible units?
No, 1790 Mulkey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1790 Mulkey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1790 Mulkey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1790 Mulkey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1790 Mulkey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
