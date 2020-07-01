1790 Mulkey Road

Amenities

Two story medical office condo adjacent to WellStar Cobb Hospital offered at $8.75/sq ft. Prime office location for physician, surgeon, dentist, psychologist, & optometrist, or sales/distribution for pharmacists, opticians, or medical supply. Main level features a stepless entry into spacious waiting room w/ reception, two exam rooms w/ sinks & nurses stations, two offices, break room/lab room, half bath & storage. Second level features a large open room which could be used as operating/surgical/exam room, could be used as a kitchen/breakroom, full bath & storage room.