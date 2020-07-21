All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1763 Blackwillow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1763 Blackwillow Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

1763 Blackwillow Drive

1763 Blackwillow Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1763 Blackwillow Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
East Cobb - Abundant Space - Available March 7. Granite counters and newer flooring in the Kitchen. Granite counters in master and upstairs bath. Great 2-Story Traditional in East Cobb with Master on Main level. Walk to Keheley ES. Large sq footage. Separate Living Rm and Dining Rms. Eat-in Kitchen with beautiful Screen Porch off Kitchen. Upstairs has 4BR's, two of which are huge. Great space for an Office or Additional Den. Inviting rocking chair front porch. Spacious drive under garage w/unfinished storage / workshop space. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star reviews on Google

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2732877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1763 Blackwillow Drive have any available units?
1763 Blackwillow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1763 Blackwillow Drive have?
Some of 1763 Blackwillow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1763 Blackwillow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1763 Blackwillow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1763 Blackwillow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1763 Blackwillow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1763 Blackwillow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1763 Blackwillow Drive offers parking.
Does 1763 Blackwillow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1763 Blackwillow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1763 Blackwillow Drive have a pool?
No, 1763 Blackwillow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1763 Blackwillow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1763 Blackwillow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1763 Blackwillow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1763 Blackwillow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1763 Blackwillow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1763 Blackwillow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30066
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College