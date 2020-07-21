1763 Blackwillow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

East Cobb - Abundant Space - Available March 7. Granite counters and newer flooring in the Kitchen. Granite counters in master and upstairs bath. Great 2-Story Traditional in East Cobb with Master on Main level. Walk to Keheley ES. Large sq footage. Separate Living Rm and Dining Rms. Eat-in Kitchen with beautiful Screen Porch off Kitchen. Upstairs has 4BR's, two of which are huge. Great space for an Office or Additional Den. Inviting rocking chair front porch. Spacious drive under garage w/unfinished storage / workshop space. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star reviews on Google



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2732877)