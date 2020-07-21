1759 Millside Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WOW! Not your typical rental house! 2 story foyer with hardwoods. Open living and dining room. Large kitchen with solid surface counter tops, built ins stainless appliances, stained cabinets and pantry. 2 story family rm w/built in entertainment center and open to kitchen. Main floor bedroom with full bathroom. Huge open loft overlooks family room and foyer. Large master bedroom with trey ceiling. Master bathroom with double vanities, jetted tub and 2 walk in closets! Unfinished basement. Nicely sized backyard