Cobb County, GA
1759 Millside Drive SE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:54 AM

1759 Millside Drive SE

1759 Millside Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1759 Millside Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
WOW! Not your typical rental house! 2 story foyer with hardwoods. Open living and dining room. Large kitchen with solid surface counter tops, built ins stainless appliances, stained cabinets and pantry. 2 story family rm w/built in entertainment center and open to kitchen. Main floor bedroom with full bathroom. Huge open loft overlooks family room and foyer. Large master bedroom with trey ceiling. Master bathroom with double vanities, jetted tub and 2 walk in closets! Unfinished basement. Nicely sized backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1759 Millside Drive SE have any available units?
1759 Millside Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1759 Millside Drive SE have?
Some of 1759 Millside Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1759 Millside Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1759 Millside Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1759 Millside Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1759 Millside Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1759 Millside Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1759 Millside Drive SE offers parking.
Does 1759 Millside Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1759 Millside Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1759 Millside Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1759 Millside Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1759 Millside Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1759 Millside Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1759 Millside Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1759 Millside Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1759 Millside Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1759 Millside Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
