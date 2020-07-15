Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1431 Milford Church Rd Sw
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:45 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1431 Milford Church Rd Sw
1431 Milford Church Road Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1431 Milford Church Road Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Unbelievable rental property close to Marietta! Four sided brick traditional with basement. Plenty of space, back yard includes a shed, fenced back yard, deck, plenty of space for gardening. No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw have any available units?
1431 Milford Church Rd Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw have?
Some of 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Milford Church Rd Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw offer parking?
No, 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw does not offer parking.
Does 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw have a pool?
No, 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw have accessible units?
No, 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw has units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 Milford Church Rd Sw does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30062
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road
Marietta, GA 30060
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St
Marietta, GA 30064
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Similar Pages
Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Milton, GA
Vinings, GA
Acworth, GA
Mableton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GA
Austell, GA
Hiram, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
Druid Hills, GA
East Point, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Dallas, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Chamblee, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College