1353 Ling Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, high ceilings, and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

Qualified resident to receive one month off January's rent if move in on or before December 30th!

