1353 Ling Drive
1353 Ling Drive

1353 Ling Drive · No Longer Available
1353 Ling Drive, Cobb County, GA 30168

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, high ceilings, and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1353 Ling Drive have any available units?
1353 Ling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1353 Ling Drive have?
Some of 1353 Ling Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 Ling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Ling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 Ling Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1353 Ling Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1353 Ling Drive offer parking?
No, 1353 Ling Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1353 Ling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 Ling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 Ling Drive have a pool?
No, 1353 Ling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1353 Ling Drive have accessible units?
No, 1353 Ling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 Ling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1353 Ling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 Ling Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1353 Ling Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
