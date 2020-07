Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated townhouse with 2 master suites. Each suite has its own bath, double vanity, shower/tub and walk-in closet. Main level has a large living room, dining room and kitchen with granite counters and a walk out deck. 2-car garage with door opener. Walk to shops and eating places. Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and Downtown Kennesaw and parks are minutes away. Close to I-75 and I-575 for easy commuting.