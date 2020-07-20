All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
952 Hunt Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

952 Hunt Road

952 Hunt Road · No Longer Available
952 Hunt Road, Clayton County, GA 30236

stainless steel
fireplace
Get ready to welcome your family into this charming 3 BD / 2.5 BA home located just minutes away from South Lake Mall. Upon entry your eyes will be pleased to see the beautiful living room/dining room combo with a fireplace to nestle in front of during the winter season. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and a floor plan geared towards entertaining while cooking. The Master bedroom has a private bath. This home is an ideal investment property with; in-place tenant. Please do not disturb the existing Tenant. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do not procrastinate when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze on this listing you're guaranteed to lose! Schedule a viewing today at: http://www.movefastnow.com/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 952 Hunt Road have any available units?
952 Hunt Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 952 Hunt Road currently offering any rent specials?
952 Hunt Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 Hunt Road pet-friendly?
No, 952 Hunt Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 952 Hunt Road offer parking?
No, 952 Hunt Road does not offer parking.
Does 952 Hunt Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 Hunt Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 Hunt Road have a pool?
No, 952 Hunt Road does not have a pool.
Does 952 Hunt Road have accessible units?
No, 952 Hunt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 952 Hunt Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 Hunt Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 952 Hunt Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 952 Hunt Road does not have units with air conditioning.
