942 Pownal Ln

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL CLASSY TRADITIONAL!!! ALL NEW EVERYTHING!! Ready to live BIG BOY STYLE...this is it!! This home offers you alot of BANG for your BUCK!! This home features over 4000sqft lots go high end finishes and custom and modern lighting. From the time you get out the car you are welcomed with beautifully done landscaping with LED lighting and LED gutter lights. Gorgeous foyer with beautiful high ceilings, custom glass stair case, formal living and dining, great room, and kitchen upgraded kitchen. This home features SMART devices that grants you access to always be at home with a mini 2 camera system and electronic keypad so you will never have to use a key to your home again. This home sits on one of the biggest lot in the subdivision. Grade AAA subdivision!