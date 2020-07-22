All apartments in Clayton County
942 Pownal Ln
942 Pownal Ln

942 Pownel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

942 Pownel Lane, Clayton County, GA 30228

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL CLASSY TRADITIONAL!!! ALL NEW EVERYTHING!! Ready to live BIG BOY STYLE...this is it!! This home offers you alot of BANG for your BUCK!! This home features over 4000sqft lots go high end finishes and custom and modern lighting. From the time you get out the car you are welcomed with beautifully done landscaping with LED lighting and LED gutter lights. Gorgeous foyer with beautiful high ceilings, custom glass stair case, formal living and dining, great room, and kitchen upgraded kitchen. This home features SMART devices that grants you access to always be at home with a mini 2 camera system and electronic keypad so you will never have to use a key to your home again. This home sits on one of the biggest lot in the subdivision. Grade AAA subdivision!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 Pownal Ln have any available units?
942 Pownal Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 942 Pownal Ln currently offering any rent specials?
942 Pownal Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Pownal Ln pet-friendly?
No, 942 Pownal Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 942 Pownal Ln offer parking?
Yes, 942 Pownal Ln offers parking.
Does 942 Pownal Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 Pownal Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Pownal Ln have a pool?
No, 942 Pownal Ln does not have a pool.
Does 942 Pownal Ln have accessible units?
No, 942 Pownal Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Pownal Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 942 Pownal Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 942 Pownal Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 942 Pownal Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
