Very spacious four bedroom, two bath home in the Hidden Hollow Subdivision - Very spacious four bedroom, two bath home in the Hidden Hollow Subdivision. A wood-burning fireplace compliments the living room. The home has two additional rooms that could be used as an office, recreation room, study or nursery. A fenced in back yard provides for ample privacy and entertaining. Approximately 1880 sq. ft. of living space!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5635971)