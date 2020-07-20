All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 9024 Raven Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
9024 Raven Dr
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

9024 Raven Dr

9024 Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9024 Raven Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This property is available for rent or rent-to-own.

Rent To own or 6 month Rental only
Own this home for $685/month P&I* or less if you qualify for financing
We can also help you qualify for down payment assistance. Contact us today to find out if you qualify!

*Sign up for credit restoration may be required for final approval before move in when doing rent to own.
*Subject to credit and mortgage approval
Minimum income requirement is $3,500/month

*3 years of good rental history required.
Last month of rent may be required due to bankruptcy in last 2 years
10 min to Fayette Pavillion Shopping! Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, Target, Publix, Starbucks, Movie Theater, Home Depot and many more!? Near Stockbridge, Morrow, Fayetteville, and Irondale.

(RLNE877878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9024 Raven Dr have any available units?
9024 Raven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 9024 Raven Dr have?
Some of 9024 Raven Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9024 Raven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9024 Raven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9024 Raven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9024 Raven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9024 Raven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9024 Raven Dr offers parking.
Does 9024 Raven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9024 Raven Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9024 Raven Dr have a pool?
No, 9024 Raven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9024 Raven Dr have accessible units?
No, 9024 Raven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9024 Raven Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9024 Raven Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9024 Raven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9024 Raven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way
Clayton County, GA 30238
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College