Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
9010 Mandarin Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

9010 Mandarin Drive

9010 Mandarin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9010 Mandarin Drive, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
***Available Now***

Stunning Contemporary 3/2 split level minutes away from Drake Lake. Sit on your back deck and listen to the water foul. Very open plan with living/dining combo and sunroom off of it - great space for entertaining. Large kitchen with cozy breakfast nook and appliances. Large Bonus/Family Room converted from garage. Lots of storage! Large master bedroom with bath on lower level. You will love this home which also includes lots of parking including a one car carport.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9010 Mandarin Drive have any available units?
9010 Mandarin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 9010 Mandarin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9010 Mandarin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9010 Mandarin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9010 Mandarin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 9010 Mandarin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9010 Mandarin Drive offers parking.
Does 9010 Mandarin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9010 Mandarin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9010 Mandarin Drive have a pool?
No, 9010 Mandarin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9010 Mandarin Drive have accessible units?
No, 9010 Mandarin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9010 Mandarin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9010 Mandarin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9010 Mandarin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9010 Mandarin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
