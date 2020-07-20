9010 Mandarin Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

patio / balcony garage carport

***Available Now***



Stunning Contemporary 3/2 split level minutes away from Drake Lake. Sit on your back deck and listen to the water foul. Very open plan with living/dining combo and sunroom off of it - great space for entertaining. Large kitchen with cozy breakfast nook and appliances. Large Bonus/Family Room converted from garage. Lots of storage! Large master bedroom with bath on lower level. You will love this home which also includes lots of parking including a one car carport.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.