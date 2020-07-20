All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated July 6 2019 at 7:44 AM

8804 Ashton Rd

8804 Ashton Road · No Longer Available
Location

8804 Ashton Road, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in quiet neighborhood. Home in good condition.

Schools: Suder Elementary, Pointe South Middle, Mundy's Mill High School

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME:

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8804 Ashton Rd have any available units?
8804 Ashton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 8804 Ashton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8804 Ashton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8804 Ashton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8804 Ashton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 8804 Ashton Rd offer parking?
No, 8804 Ashton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8804 Ashton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8804 Ashton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8804 Ashton Rd have a pool?
No, 8804 Ashton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8804 Ashton Rd have accessible units?
No, 8804 Ashton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8804 Ashton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8804 Ashton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8804 Ashton Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8804 Ashton Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
