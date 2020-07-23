Amenities
8743 Dorsey Rd Available 08/01/20 NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS ON THIS TOTALLY RENOVATED RANCH STYLE HOME - WELCOME HOME!! Beautiful, Spectacular, and spacious ranch style home with a large backyard for rent!! This property is complete with brand new floors, kitchen, and appliances including upgrades throughout the entire property.
Easy access to Tara Blvd, S.R 85, and I-75.
The Home Has Undergone a MAJOR Renovation... Updates Include:
All New Hard Surface Flooring & Carpet
All New Interior Doors
All New Exterior Doors
All New Windows
All New Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fans
All New Sinks & Faucets
All New Granite Counter Tops
All New Appliances
This home will be ready for Move-In August
