8743 Dorsey Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

8743 Dorsey Rd

8743 Dorsey Road · (404) 205-1663 ext. 4105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8743 Dorsey Road, Clayton County, GA 30274

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8743 Dorsey Rd · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1479 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
8743 Dorsey Rd Available 08/01/20 NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS ON THIS TOTALLY RENOVATED RANCH STYLE HOME - WELCOME HOME!! Beautiful, Spectacular, and spacious ranch style home with a large backyard for rent!! This property is complete with brand new floors, kitchen, and appliances including upgrades throughout the entire property.
Easy access to Tara Blvd, S.R 85, and I-75.

The Home Has Undergone a MAJOR Renovation... Updates Include:

All New Hard Surface Flooring & Carpet
All New Interior Doors
All New Exterior Doors
All New Windows
All New Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fans
All New Sinks & Faucets
All New Granite Counter Tops
All New Appliances

This home will be ready for Move-In August

For More Infoamtion vist WWW.RENTWITHREMAX.COM

Call or Text Veronica (404) 205-1663

(RLNE5963866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8743 Dorsey Rd have any available units?
8743 Dorsey Rd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8743 Dorsey Rd have?
Some of 8743 Dorsey Rd's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8743 Dorsey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8743 Dorsey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8743 Dorsey Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8743 Dorsey Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 8743 Dorsey Rd offer parking?
No, 8743 Dorsey Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8743 Dorsey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8743 Dorsey Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8743 Dorsey Rd have a pool?
No, 8743 Dorsey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8743 Dorsey Rd have accessible units?
No, 8743 Dorsey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8743 Dorsey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8743 Dorsey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8743 Dorsey Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8743 Dorsey Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
