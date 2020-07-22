All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8621 Regent Street

8621 Regent Street · No Longer Available
Location

8621 Regent Street, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8621 Regent Street have any available units?
8621 Regent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 8621 Regent Street currently offering any rent specials?
8621 Regent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8621 Regent Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8621 Regent Street is pet friendly.
Does 8621 Regent Street offer parking?
No, 8621 Regent Street does not offer parking.
Does 8621 Regent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8621 Regent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8621 Regent Street have a pool?
No, 8621 Regent Street does not have a pool.
Does 8621 Regent Street have accessible units?
No, 8621 Regent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8621 Regent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8621 Regent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8621 Regent Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8621 Regent Street does not have units with air conditioning.
