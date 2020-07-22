8522 Shoreview Court

Amenities

walk in closets air conditioning fireplace bathtub oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities

MUST SEE! 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom STUNNER in Jonesboro! - Don't Miss This Stunning Home Near Lake Spivey! BRIGHT & INVITING from the moment you walk in with a spacious 2-story foyer. This home also features a cozy den with brick fireplace, & opens up to the sun-room / sitting area lined with windows for lots of light. Formal dining room has romantic floral wallpaper. The dining room's beautiful hardwoods flow into the kitchen, which includes a double oven & more romantic details. Family room features a large brick fireplace and built-in bookcases. Master is on the main floor, including a master bath with dual vanities, garden tub, stand alone shower, plus a walk-in closet! Has 3 spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs. We know you're going to LOVE this one - DON'T WAIT! Schedule your viewing at All3Realty.com TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE3960376)