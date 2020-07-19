Nice cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with 2 car garage. New interior paint and new carpet! Convenient to I-75. Fenced in back yard with shed.
The requirements for this property are you must fill out an application and then have an approved background check ($15) for each person over the age of 18. If you are interested please fill out an application at bi (dot) managebuilding (dot) com.
Once we receive the application we will send you the information to perform the back ground check. Once the background check is completed and approved we can schedule a time to view the interior of the property.
Approved tenant must abide by all HOA Rules and Regulations.
This is a non-smoking property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8251 Blackfoot Trail have any available units?
8251 Blackfoot Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 8251 Blackfoot Trail have?
Some of 8251 Blackfoot Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8251 Blackfoot Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8251 Blackfoot Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.