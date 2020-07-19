8251 Blackfoot Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with 2 car garage. New interior paint and new carpet! Convenient to I-75. Fenced in back yard with shed.



The requirements for this property are you must fill out an application and then have an approved background check ($15) for each person over the age of 18. If you are interested please fill out an application at bi (dot) managebuilding (dot) com.



Once we receive the application we will send you the information to perform the back ground check. Once the background check is completed and approved we can schedule a time to view the interior of the property.



Approved tenant must abide by all HOA Rules and Regulations.



This is a non-smoking property.