Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
8251 Blackfoot Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8251 Blackfoot Trail

8251 Blackfoot Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8251 Blackfoot Trail, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with 2 car garage. New interior paint and new carpet! Convenient to I-75. Fenced in back yard with shed.

The requirements for this property are you must fill out an application and then have an approved background check ($15) for each person over the age of 18. If you are interested please fill out an application at bi (dot) managebuilding (dot) com.

Once we receive the application we will send you the information to perform the back ground check. Once the background check is completed and approved we can schedule a time to view the interior of the property.

Approved tenant must abide by all HOA Rules and Regulations.

This is a non-smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8251 Blackfoot Trail have any available units?
8251 Blackfoot Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 8251 Blackfoot Trail have?
Some of 8251 Blackfoot Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8251 Blackfoot Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8251 Blackfoot Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8251 Blackfoot Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8251 Blackfoot Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 8251 Blackfoot Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8251 Blackfoot Trail offers parking.
Does 8251 Blackfoot Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8251 Blackfoot Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8251 Blackfoot Trail have a pool?
No, 8251 Blackfoot Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8251 Blackfoot Trail have accessible units?
No, 8251 Blackfoot Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8251 Blackfoot Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8251 Blackfoot Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 8251 Blackfoot Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8251 Blackfoot Trail has units with air conditioning.
