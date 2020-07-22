8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) *** Lucky you to have found this listing just in the nick of time! We would love to welcome your family into this beautiful split level home this season. Upon entry your eyes will be pleased to see exactly how much space this home has to offer. At the top of the staircase you will find a living room / dining room combo and a beautiful kitchen that comes equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Down the hallway you will find majority (3) of the bedrooms. Each bedroom has ample space and the closet size to match. The bonus room / fourth bedroom is located on the ground level of the property. The icing on the cake is that this unit has a beautiful back deck to host several cookouts throughout the Spring / Summer season. Please be advised that this listing is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do yourself a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.



Please note that the owner is only accepting two year leases.