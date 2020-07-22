All apartments in Clayton County
8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW

8164 Trace Court · No Longer Available
Location

8164 Trace Court, Clayton County, GA 30274

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) *** Lucky you to have found this listing just in the nick of time! We would love to welcome your family into this beautiful split level home this season. Upon entry your eyes will be pleased to see exactly how much space this home has to offer. At the top of the staircase you will find a living room / dining room combo and a beautiful kitchen that comes equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Down the hallway you will find majority (3) of the bedrooms. Each bedroom has ample space and the closet size to match. The bonus room / fourth bedroom is located on the ground level of the property. The icing on the cake is that this unit has a beautiful back deck to host several cookouts throughout the Spring / Summer season. Please be advised that this listing is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do yourself a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

Please note that the owner is only accepting two year leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW have any available units?
8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW have?
Some of 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW currently offering any rent specials?
8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW is pet friendly.
Does 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW offer parking?
No, 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW does not offer parking.
Does 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW have a pool?
No, 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW does not have a pool.
Does 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW have accessible units?
No, 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW does not have accessible units.
Does 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW has units with dishwashers.
Does 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW have units with air conditioning?
No, 8164 Trace Court, Riverdale GA 30274 NEW does not have units with air conditioning.
