7870 Scarlett Dr

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

This Newly Remodeled Apartment in Jonesboro is located on a quiet street off Highway 138, within walking distance to shops and transportation. This Unit boast Newly Remodeled Kitchen with All New Counter top, Appliances and Floor. New Paint, Windows, Light Fixtures and Blinds throughout the Unit add a coziness to the ambiance. In-Unit Laundry! Large, well manicured Yard provides area to lounge, picnic and Bar-B-Que. Don't hesitate! Come and see for yourself....you'll love it!

No Pets; No prior Evictions; No Section 8.



REQUIREMENTS: Complete Application - Monthly Income must be 3 X Rent; Credit Score of 560 or better; Background Check.