Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:21 AM

7870 Scarlett Dr

7870 Scarlett Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7870 Scarlett Drive, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
This Newly Remodeled Apartment in Jonesboro is located on a quiet street off Highway 138, within walking distance to shops and transportation. This Unit boast Newly Remodeled Kitchen with All New Counter top, Appliances and Floor. New Paint, Windows, Light Fixtures and Blinds throughout the Unit add a coziness to the ambiance. In-Unit Laundry! Large, well manicured Yard provides area to lounge, picnic and Bar-B-Que. Don't hesitate! Come and see for yourself....you'll love it!
No Pets; No prior Evictions; No Section 8.

REQUIREMENTS: Complete Application - Monthly Income must be 3 X Rent; Credit Score of 560 or better; Background Check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7870 Scarlett Dr have any available units?
7870 Scarlett Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 7870 Scarlett Dr have?
Some of 7870 Scarlett Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7870 Scarlett Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7870 Scarlett Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7870 Scarlett Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7870 Scarlett Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 7870 Scarlett Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7870 Scarlett Dr offers parking.
Does 7870 Scarlett Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7870 Scarlett Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7870 Scarlett Dr have a pool?
No, 7870 Scarlett Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7870 Scarlett Dr have accessible units?
No, 7870 Scarlett Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7870 Scarlett Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7870 Scarlett Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7870 Scarlett Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7870 Scarlett Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
