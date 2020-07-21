All apartments in Clayton County
755 Tara Bend

755 Tara Bend · No Longer Available
Location

755 Tara Bend, Clayton County, GA 30228

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Beautiful, maintained 4BR/2.5 Ba in Hampton GA - Property Id: 209380

Beautiful, well-maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage. This home features a spacious kitchen, a separate den with gas fireplace, a formal living room and a formal dining room. This home also features a large backyard. Definitely a must see! Includes alarm service and lawn care. Tenant responsible for all other utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, cable, phone, renter's insurance, etc.)
Viewing by appointment only - please call (770) 284-0134 to schedule.
NO INVESTORS/NO INVESTOR AGENTS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209380
Property Id 209380

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5487277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

