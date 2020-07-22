All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

7263 Park Dr

7263 Park Drive · (404) 205-1663 ext. 4105
Location

7263 Park Drive, Clayton County, GA 30236

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7263 Park Dr · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A Real Steal on This Three Bed/One Bath Mid-Century Ranch! - This home has all of the living space you need: The large family room is extremely spacious, but there's also a HUGE sunken bonus room just off to the side: Use it as a formal living/dining or as an office and playroom...tailor it to suit your family's needs! NEW upgraded LVC simulated wood-flooring runs throughout this main living space.

The eat-in kitchen has a gas-cooktop and wall oven; The original solid-wood cabinetry adds a vintage touch.

Gleaming original hardwood flooring runs throughout the remainder of the home. All three bedrooms share a centrally-located hallway bath.

Pets are accepted but no aggressive breeds, please.

Tucked away in a quiet community with a large backyard and storage building, complete with electricity, this one definitely won't last!

For more information WWW.RENTWITHREMAX.COM

Call or Text Veronica (404) 205-1663

(RLNE3849295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

