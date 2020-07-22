7263 Park Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A Real Steal on This Three Bed/One Bath Mid-Century Ranch! - This home has all of the living space you need: The large family room is extremely spacious, but there's also a HUGE sunken bonus room just off to the side: Use it as a formal living/dining or as an office and playroom...tailor it to suit your family's needs! NEW upgraded LVC simulated wood-flooring runs throughout this main living space.



The eat-in kitchen has a gas-cooktop and wall oven; The original solid-wood cabinetry adds a vintage touch.



Gleaming original hardwood flooring runs throughout the remainder of the home. All three bedrooms share a centrally-located hallway bath.



Pets are accepted but no aggressive breeds, please.



Tucked away in a quiet community with a large backyard and storage building, complete with electricity, this one definitely won't last!



For more information WWW.RENTWITHREMAX.COM



Call or Text Veronica (404) 205-1663



(RLNE3849295)