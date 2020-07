Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

IMMACULATE RENTAL HOME THAT WAS COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN THE PAST 30 DAYS. 3 BED 2.5 BATH ALL ROOMS ON THE UPPER LEVEL. THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST LONG!!! SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY. DOES NOT HAVE A FENCED IN BACK YARD. IF ANY OF THESE ITEMS WILL NOT WORK FOR YOU PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR THE HOME. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS!! TENANT WILL PAY OWNER $250 FOR ONE YEAR SERVICE FOR PEST CONTROL.