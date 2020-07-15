6744 Cambridge Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Huge 3 Bed/2 Bath Split Level Home W/ Fenced in Backyard! - This Beautiful Split Level Home is Close to Everything including I-675 & I-285! Great Location for Easy Commutes to Downtown and the South and East Burbs!



This Home Has Lots of Open, Family Friendly Spaces Throughout!



The Front Door Opens into the Foyer w/ Parquet Wood Floors.



There are Formal Living and Dining Rooms off the Foyer. They both Feature High Cathedral Ceilings.

.

The Kitchen has 12" Tile Floors, a Stove, Dishwasher, Plenty of Counter Space, and a Breakfast Area w/ View to the Family Room.



There is a Large Family Room on the Lower Level. This Room Also has Tile Floors. There is a Fireplace as Well. The 2 Car Garage is Off the Family Room as Well as a Separate Laundry Room. The Sliding Glass Door Leads to the Back Patio and Fenced in Back Yard.



Upstairs there are 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Two Secondary Bedrooms Share A Full Hallway Bath, While the Master Bedroom Features A Private Bath, Complete With A Garden Tub and Dual Sinks.



Other Features of the Home Include Ceiling Fans in the Bedrooms and Family Room and Blinds Throughout.



Some Pets Okay...Pet Deposit Required. Some Limitations.

Refrigerator Not Included in Rent.

No Housing Vouchers, Please.



Call Mike To Schedule A Viewing: 404-205-1663



(RLNE4418532)