Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:57 AM

6744 Cambridge Dr.

6744 Cambridge Drive · (404) 205-1663
Location

6744 Cambridge Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6744 Cambridge Dr. · Avail. now

$1,115

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Huge 3 Bed/2 Bath Split Level Home W/ Fenced in Backyard! - This Beautiful Split Level Home is Close to Everything including I-675 & I-285! Great Location for Easy Commutes to Downtown and the South and East Burbs!

This Home Has Lots of Open, Family Friendly Spaces Throughout!

The Front Door Opens into the Foyer w/ Parquet Wood Floors.

There are Formal Living and Dining Rooms off the Foyer. They both Feature High Cathedral Ceilings.
.
The Kitchen has 12" Tile Floors, a Stove, Dishwasher, Plenty of Counter Space, and a Breakfast Area w/ View to the Family Room.

There is a Large Family Room on the Lower Level. This Room Also has Tile Floors. There is a Fireplace as Well. The 2 Car Garage is Off the Family Room as Well as a Separate Laundry Room. The Sliding Glass Door Leads to the Back Patio and Fenced in Back Yard.

Upstairs there are 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Two Secondary Bedrooms Share A Full Hallway Bath, While the Master Bedroom Features A Private Bath, Complete With A Garden Tub and Dual Sinks.

Other Features of the Home Include Ceiling Fans in the Bedrooms and Family Room and Blinds Throughout.

Some Pets Okay...Pet Deposit Required. Some Limitations.
Refrigerator Not Included in Rent.
No Housing Vouchers, Please.

Call Mike To Schedule A Viewing: 404-205-1663

(RLNE4418532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6744 Cambridge Dr. have any available units?
6744 Cambridge Dr. has a unit available for $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6744 Cambridge Dr. have?
Some of 6744 Cambridge Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6744 Cambridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6744 Cambridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6744 Cambridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6744 Cambridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6744 Cambridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6744 Cambridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 6744 Cambridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6744 Cambridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6744 Cambridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 6744 Cambridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6744 Cambridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6744 Cambridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6744 Cambridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6744 Cambridge Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6744 Cambridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6744 Cambridge Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
