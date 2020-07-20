Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6589 Allatoona Rd
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6589 Allatoona Rd
6589 Allatoona Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6589 Allatoona Road, Clayton County, GA 30260
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 3bd/2ba ranch conveniently located to interstate and shopping!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6589 Allatoona Rd have any available units?
6589 Allatoona Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
Is 6589 Allatoona Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6589 Allatoona Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6589 Allatoona Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6589 Allatoona Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 6589 Allatoona Rd offer parking?
No, 6589 Allatoona Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6589 Allatoona Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6589 Allatoona Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6589 Allatoona Rd have a pool?
No, 6589 Allatoona Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6589 Allatoona Rd have accessible units?
No, 6589 Allatoona Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6589 Allatoona Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6589 Allatoona Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6589 Allatoona Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6589 Allatoona Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
