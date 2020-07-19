6483 Sinclair Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in Now! - This large 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is available for immediate move-in. The unique architecture of this property makes it very appealing. Beautiful hardwood floors are found throughout the home and make for easy maintenance. The kitchen has tons of counter top space and cabinets plus comes with a refrigerator and stove. Another unique feature of this home is the enclosed balcony - perfect for relaxing in the evening.



This house is equipped with a system that allows you to tour the home on your own without an appointment. Call our leasing agent Shay Crawford for more info in registering.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/820215?source=marketing



We are pet friendly and welcome four-legged friends of all sizes and breeds. They are sure to love the fenced-in yard! Please ask about our pet policy.



Our renter criteria include:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account

2. NO EVICTIONS OR FELONIES

3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x;s the rent (Rent =1088.00 your take home pay must be $3,264)

5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease

Must be 18 to apply

Online Rent Payment Required

No credit card collections or recent car repossessions over 500.00



$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



(RLNE3990818)