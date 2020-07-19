All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6483 Sinclair Pl

6483 Sinclair Place · No Longer Available
Location

6483 Sinclair Place, Clayton County, GA 30260

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Now! - This large 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is available for immediate move-in. The unique architecture of this property makes it very appealing. Beautiful hardwood floors are found throughout the home and make for easy maintenance. The kitchen has tons of counter top space and cabinets plus comes with a refrigerator and stove. Another unique feature of this home is the enclosed balcony - perfect for relaxing in the evening.

This house is equipped with a system that allows you to tour the home on your own without an appointment. Call our leasing agent Shay Crawford for more info in registering.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/820215?source=marketing

We are pet friendly and welcome four-legged friends of all sizes and breeds. They are sure to love the fenced-in yard! Please ask about our pet policy.

Our renter criteria include:
1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account
2. NO EVICTIONS OR FELONIES
3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x;s the rent (Rent =1088.00 your take home pay must be $3,264)
5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease
Must be 18 to apply
Online Rent Payment Required
No credit card collections or recent car repossessions over 500.00

$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

(RLNE3990818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

