Introducing 6473 Rabun Road. MOVE IN READY 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home on HUGE LOT with FENCED BACKYARD. Features updated kitchen with BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. Easy access to I-75, I-675 and 285. Minutes from Airport and Stockbridge.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6473 Rabun Road have any available units?
6473 Rabun Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 6473 Rabun Road have?
Some of 6473 Rabun Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6473 Rabun Road currently offering any rent specials?
6473 Rabun Road is not currently offering any rent specials.