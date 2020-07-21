Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Introducing 6473 Rabun Road. MOVE IN READY 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home on HUGE LOT with FENCED BACKYARD. Features updated kitchen with BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. Easy access to I-75, I-675 and 285. Minutes from Airport and Stockbridge.