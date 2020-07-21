All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:35 PM

6473 Rabun Road

6473 Rabun Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6473 Rabun Road, Clayton County, GA 30260

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Introducing 6473 Rabun Road. MOVE IN READY 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home on HUGE LOT with FENCED BACKYARD. Features updated kitchen with BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. Easy access to I-75, I-675 and 285. Minutes from Airport and Stockbridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6473 Rabun Road have any available units?
6473 Rabun Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 6473 Rabun Road have?
Some of 6473 Rabun Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6473 Rabun Road currently offering any rent specials?
6473 Rabun Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6473 Rabun Road pet-friendly?
No, 6473 Rabun Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6473 Rabun Road offer parking?
No, 6473 Rabun Road does not offer parking.
Does 6473 Rabun Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6473 Rabun Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6473 Rabun Road have a pool?
No, 6473 Rabun Road does not have a pool.
Does 6473 Rabun Road have accessible units?
No, 6473 Rabun Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6473 Rabun Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6473 Rabun Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6473 Rabun Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6473 Rabun Road does not have units with air conditioning.
