Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
6243 Ellenwood Dr
Last updated March 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

6243 Ellenwood Dr

6243 Ellenwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6243 Ellenwood Dr, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6243 Ellenwood Dr.
Rex, GA 30273

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

This new home in the brand new neighborhood of Ellenwood Village, is in pristine condition and offers an open floor plan and so much more. The first floor includes a front room, guest bath, deep coat closet and open floor plan with large great room, surround kitchen, breakfast bar and pantry. The great room opens to a patio and storage closet. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity and garden tub. Close to I-675 and I-75 as well as a variety of restaurants, including: Rico's Mexican Fine Dining, Tookes Country Bar-B-Que, Frontera Mex-Mex Grill, Silver Bay Seafood Restaurant and Kazu Chinese & Japanese Restaurant.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Clayton County Water System
Gas: Gas South, Scana
Electric: GA Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6243 Ellenwood Dr have any available units?
6243 Ellenwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 6243 Ellenwood Dr have?
Some of 6243 Ellenwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6243 Ellenwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6243 Ellenwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6243 Ellenwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6243 Ellenwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6243 Ellenwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6243 Ellenwood Dr offers parking.
Does 6243 Ellenwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6243 Ellenwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6243 Ellenwood Dr have a pool?
No, 6243 Ellenwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6243 Ellenwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 6243 Ellenwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6243 Ellenwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6243 Ellenwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6243 Ellenwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6243 Ellenwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
