5911 Meadowview Road

Awesome brick ranch home ready for new residents! 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 bath, freshly painted with hardwood flooring, kitchen with appliances, living/dining area. Dining area looks out to large sunroom where you can sit and enjoy a nice cup of coffee.1 car carport with washer/dryer connections in closet. Large, private backyard with outbuilding for storage.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1964



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 810

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.