Last updated July 3 2019 at 8:06 PM

5911 Meadowview Road

5911 Meadowview Road · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Meadowview Road, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Awesome brick ranch home ready for new residents! 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 bath, freshly painted with hardwood flooring, kitchen with appliances, living/dining area. Dining area looks out to large sunroom where you can sit and enjoy a nice cup of coffee.1 car carport with washer/dryer connections in closet. Large, private backyard with outbuilding for storage.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1964

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 810
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Meadowview Road have any available units?
5911 Meadowview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 5911 Meadowview Road currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Meadowview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Meadowview Road pet-friendly?
No, 5911 Meadowview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5911 Meadowview Road offer parking?
Yes, 5911 Meadowview Road offers parking.
Does 5911 Meadowview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 Meadowview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Meadowview Road have a pool?
No, 5911 Meadowview Road does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Meadowview Road have accessible units?
No, 5911 Meadowview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Meadowview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5911 Meadowview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5911 Meadowview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5911 Meadowview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
