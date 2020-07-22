All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5897 Clate Court

5897 Clate Court · No Longer Available
Location

5897 Clate Court, Clayton County, GA 30294

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
Quiet neighborhood sits this great spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with grand stone fire place. This beautiful home has a two car garage with tile floors throughout the home. This home sits back from the road with a large front and backyard for family functions. Rent is $1025.00 Deposit $1025.00 Application fee $35.00 per adult Please call or text Caleb to schedule a showing. (678) 871-9152 THIS HOUSE WILL NOT LAST! House will be rented as first come first serve to qualified applicants. *Qualified applicants should have no previous evictions, no criminal background, earn 3x the monthly rent and have a good rental history. MUST PROVIDE OWN RENTER'S INSURANCE. No more than open collections accounts (excludes student loans and medical) Apply online at www.meridianmgtgroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5897 Clate Court have any available units?
5897 Clate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 5897 Clate Court currently offering any rent specials?
5897 Clate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5897 Clate Court pet-friendly?
No, 5897 Clate Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5897 Clate Court offer parking?
Yes, 5897 Clate Court offers parking.
Does 5897 Clate Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5897 Clate Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5897 Clate Court have a pool?
No, 5897 Clate Court does not have a pool.
Does 5897 Clate Court have accessible units?
No, 5897 Clate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5897 Clate Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5897 Clate Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5897 Clate Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5897 Clate Court does not have units with air conditioning.
