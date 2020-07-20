All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
5823 Mistyview Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 1:00 AM

5823 Mistyview Drive

5823 Mistyview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5823 Mistyview Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love all that this home has to offer, especially all of the updates! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major APPLIANCES so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5823 Mistyview Drive have any available units?
5823 Mistyview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 5823 Mistyview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5823 Mistyview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5823 Mistyview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5823 Mistyview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5823 Mistyview Drive offer parking?
No, 5823 Mistyview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5823 Mistyview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5823 Mistyview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5823 Mistyview Drive have a pool?
No, 5823 Mistyview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5823 Mistyview Drive have accessible units?
No, 5823 Mistyview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5823 Mistyview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5823 Mistyview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5823 Mistyview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5823 Mistyview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
