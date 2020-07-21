All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
5661 Grande River Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

5661 Grande River Road

5661 Grande River Road · No Longer Available
Location

5661 Grande River Road, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING SPACE IN THIS 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME LOCATED IN COLLEGE PARK! - Move into this 4 bedroom home and cozy up to the fireplace! This home awaits your growing family. Located in College Park, this home is close to shopping, schools ,restaurants, highways and Hartsfield Jackson airport! You don't want to miss out living here!

FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 4 Large bedrooms
- 2.5 Baths with ensuite to master bedroom
- Two car garage with opener
- Ceiling fans
- All kitchen appliances including Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Close to shopping
- Close to highways
- Great schools nearby
- Close to restaurants for dining out
- Close to Airport to easy travel access

Wouldn't you like to be the first to live in this newly renovated home and start living the American DREAM? CALL TODAY!

Phone Desiree' at 404-334-7195 for more information and to schedule a private viewing before its gone!

Ray White Property Management: We care about the comfort of our Tenants.

(RLNE5627146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5661 Grande River Road have any available units?
5661 Grande River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5661 Grande River Road have?
Some of 5661 Grande River Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5661 Grande River Road currently offering any rent specials?
5661 Grande River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5661 Grande River Road pet-friendly?
No, 5661 Grande River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5661 Grande River Road offer parking?
Yes, 5661 Grande River Road offers parking.
Does 5661 Grande River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5661 Grande River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5661 Grande River Road have a pool?
No, 5661 Grande River Road does not have a pool.
Does 5661 Grande River Road have accessible units?
No, 5661 Grande River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5661 Grande River Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5661 Grande River Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5661 Grande River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5661 Grande River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
