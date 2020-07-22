All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
5522 Rock Shoals Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5522 Rock Shoals Way

5522 Rock Shoals Way · No Longer Available
Location

5522 Rock Shoals Way, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ranch home located in Pine Shoals Subdivision features all new flooring and refreshed paint. Do not let the front photo fool you, this home features approximately 1330 sf of living space. Convenient to GA 85.

Special Remarks:

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $50. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.
We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,050

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 Rock Shoals Way have any available units?
5522 Rock Shoals Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 5522 Rock Shoals Way currently offering any rent specials?
5522 Rock Shoals Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 Rock Shoals Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5522 Rock Shoals Way is pet friendly.
Does 5522 Rock Shoals Way offer parking?
No, 5522 Rock Shoals Way does not offer parking.
Does 5522 Rock Shoals Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5522 Rock Shoals Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 Rock Shoals Way have a pool?
No, 5522 Rock Shoals Way does not have a pool.
Does 5522 Rock Shoals Way have accessible units?
No, 5522 Rock Shoals Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 Rock Shoals Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5522 Rock Shoals Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5522 Rock Shoals Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5522 Rock Shoals Way does not have units with air conditioning.
