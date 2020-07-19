All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5260 Norman Boulevard

5260 Norman Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5260 Norman Boulevard, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***RECEIVE $250 GIFT CARD IF MOVE IN BY NOVEMBER 30; ALSO SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952

Two Bedroom, Two Bath With A Finished Basement With Large Bonus Room for Games and Entertaining! Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring And Windows Galore, Kitchen With Appliances, Separate Living And Dining Rooms, Fenced Backyard With Lots Of Space, And Covered Parking. Close to Major Interstates, Airport, Marta and Shopping. Hurry This Home Will Not Last!

Visit Sylvanhs.com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This home does not accept Section 8.

County: Clayton;
Subdivision: Normandy;
Year:1963;
Sq Ft: 1367;
3 Br / 1 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Northcutt;
Middle:North Clayton;
High: North Clayton;
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5260 Norman Boulevard have any available units?
5260 Norman Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 5260 Norman Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5260 Norman Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5260 Norman Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5260 Norman Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5260 Norman Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5260 Norman Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5260 Norman Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5260 Norman Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5260 Norman Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5260 Norman Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5260 Norman Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5260 Norman Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5260 Norman Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5260 Norman Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5260 Norman Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5260 Norman Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
