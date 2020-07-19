5260 Norman Boulevard

Amenities

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***RECEIVE $250 GIFT CARD IF MOVE IN BY NOVEMBER 30; ALSO SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952



Two Bedroom, Two Bath With A Finished Basement With Large Bonus Room for Games and Entertaining! Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring And Windows Galore, Kitchen With Appliances, Separate Living And Dining Rooms, Fenced Backyard With Lots Of Space, And Covered Parking. Close to Major Interstates, Airport, Marta and Shopping. Hurry This Home Will Not Last!



Visit Sylvanhs.com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This home does not accept Section 8.



County: Clayton;

Subdivision: Normandy;

Year:1963;

Sq Ft: 1367;

3 Br / 1 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Northcutt;

Middle:North Clayton;

High: North Clayton;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.