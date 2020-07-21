5180 Howell Court

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wentworth Park offers new home construction in a beautiful lake community with nature walking trail. Outdoor recreation includes being walking distance to Joy Lake for fishing or picnic. If you're looking for serenity within the Atlanta metro area, this is it.



Full of character and charm, the Netherlands plan was built for effortless everyday living plus room to entertain. The open layout is perfect for gatherings of family and friends. Gorgeous spacious kitchen overlooks the breakfast area and family room. Master Suite includes private bath with separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. This home is perfect for new home owners that want room to grow. Find out how easy the ResiBuilt way is!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.