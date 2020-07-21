All apartments in Clayton County
395 Lamont Ln
395 Lamont Ln

395 Lamont Lane · No Longer Available
Location

395 Lamont Lane, Clayton County, GA 30228

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great for entertaining. Huge living area includes family room, bonus room and great room that could be game/rec room as well. Living area includes 2 gas fireplaces. Vinyl flooring and wall to wall carpet. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Grand two story foyer. Formal large dining room! Kitcvhen countertop that can easily accomodate 6 high top chairs; kitchen also has large eat-in area for a kitchen table. Master BR is quite large with treyed vaulted ceilings and a spacious sitting area . Master bath has double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Laundry room is upstairs. Outdoor patio. All other bedrooms are spacious as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Lamont Ln have any available units?
395 Lamont Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 395 Lamont Ln have?
Some of 395 Lamont Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Lamont Ln currently offering any rent specials?
395 Lamont Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Lamont Ln pet-friendly?
No, 395 Lamont Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 395 Lamont Ln offer parking?
Yes, 395 Lamont Ln offers parking.
Does 395 Lamont Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Lamont Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Lamont Ln have a pool?
Yes, 395 Lamont Ln has a pool.
Does 395 Lamont Ln have accessible units?
No, 395 Lamont Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Lamont Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Lamont Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 395 Lamont Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 395 Lamont Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
