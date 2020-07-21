395 Lamont Ln

Amenities

Great for entertaining. Huge living area includes family room, bonus room and great room that could be game/rec room as well. Living area includes 2 gas fireplaces. Vinyl flooring and wall to wall carpet. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Grand two story foyer. Formal large dining room! Kitcvhen countertop that can easily accomodate 6 high top chairs; kitchen also has large eat-in area for a kitchen table. Master BR is quite large with treyed vaulted ceilings and a spacious sitting area . Master bath has double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Laundry room is upstairs. Outdoor patio. All other bedrooms are spacious as well.