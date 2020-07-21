All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
365 Montgomery Place
Last updated September 5 2019 at 5:05 PM

365 Montgomery Place

365 Montgomery Place · No Longer Available
Location

365 Montgomery Place, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2 bath features granite countertops, new flooring, paint, blinds, and appliances. It has a large level yard with a deck that is perfect for entertaining. Close to everything!

Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com
No section 8
Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
Renter’s Insurance Required
One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Montgomery Place have any available units?
365 Montgomery Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 365 Montgomery Place currently offering any rent specials?
365 Montgomery Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Montgomery Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 365 Montgomery Place is pet friendly.
Does 365 Montgomery Place offer parking?
No, 365 Montgomery Place does not offer parking.
Does 365 Montgomery Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 Montgomery Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Montgomery Place have a pool?
No, 365 Montgomery Place does not have a pool.
Does 365 Montgomery Place have accessible units?
No, 365 Montgomery Place does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Montgomery Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 Montgomery Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 365 Montgomery Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 365 Montgomery Place does not have units with air conditioning.
