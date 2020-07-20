All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 3351 Bonnes Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
3351 Bonnes Court
Last updated April 21 2019 at 3:48 AM

3351 Bonnes Court

3351 Bonnes Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3351 Bonnes Court, Clayton County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Peacefully removed from the hustle and bustle of city living lies this well-maintained house available for immediate occupancy! A kitchen for serious cooking and entertaining features all appliances, an eat-in kitchen, and has open views to the family room. The roomy master bedroom suite has all the trappings of a five-star hotel with tons of space, double tray ceilings, and en-suite. The focal point of the family room is the cozy fireplace where you and your loved ones can create lasting memories. Enjoy the private wooded postcard views that will ensure a serene start to everyday. Call us today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 Bonnes Court have any available units?
3351 Bonnes Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 3351 Bonnes Court currently offering any rent specials?
3351 Bonnes Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 Bonnes Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3351 Bonnes Court is pet friendly.
Does 3351 Bonnes Court offer parking?
No, 3351 Bonnes Court does not offer parking.
Does 3351 Bonnes Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3351 Bonnes Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 Bonnes Court have a pool?
No, 3351 Bonnes Court does not have a pool.
Does 3351 Bonnes Court have accessible units?
No, 3351 Bonnes Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 Bonnes Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3351 Bonnes Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3351 Bonnes Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3351 Bonnes Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way
Clayton County, GA 30238
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College