3351 Bonnes Court

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Peacefully removed from the hustle and bustle of city living lies this well-maintained house available for immediate occupancy! A kitchen for serious cooking and entertaining features all appliances, an eat-in kitchen, and has open views to the family room. The roomy master bedroom suite has all the trappings of a five-star hotel with tons of space, double tray ceilings, and en-suite. The focal point of the family room is the cozy fireplace where you and your loved ones can create lasting memories. Enjoy the private wooded postcard views that will ensure a serene start to everyday. Call us today to schedule your private showing!