3205 Noahs Lane
3205 Noahs Lane

3205 Noah's Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3205 Noah's Lane, Clayton County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FANTASTIC LOCATION! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home with BONUS ROOM! - Don't Miss This GREAT Location! The beautiful & secluded split-foyer home is situated at the end of a private driveway in the well-kept Ivy Trace subdivision! Features Spacious open concept living spaces; Cozy living room with fireplace; Formal dining room with bright windows; Kitchen has breakfast bar and tons of storage; Spacious master with trey ceilings; En suite bath with separate tub/sower, walk-in closet & custom storage; Two additional bedrooms on second story are nice sized; Downstairs is a MASSIVE BONUS ROOM with half bath; Two car garage & more!!! Located just minutes from I-675.

Hurry or You Will Miss Out! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE2378821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

