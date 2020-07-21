3205 Noahs Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FANTASTIC LOCATION! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home with BONUS ROOM! - Don't Miss This GREAT Location! The beautiful & secluded split-foyer home is situated at the end of a private driveway in the well-kept Ivy Trace subdivision! Features Spacious open concept living spaces; Cozy living room with fireplace; Formal dining room with bright windows; Kitchen has breakfast bar and tons of storage; Spacious master with trey ceilings; En suite bath with separate tub/sower, walk-in closet & custom storage; Two additional bedrooms on second story are nice sized; Downstairs is a MASSIVE BONUS ROOM with half bath; Two car garage & more!!! Located just minutes from I-675.



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE2378821)