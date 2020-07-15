All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 3042 Deerfield Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
3042 Deerfield Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:09 PM

3042 Deerfield Way

3042 Deerfield Way · (801) 427-1611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3042 Deerfield Way, Clayton County, GA 30273

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). MainStreet Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3042 Deerfield Way have any available units?
3042 Deerfield Way has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3042 Deerfield Way have?
Some of 3042 Deerfield Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3042 Deerfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
3042 Deerfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 Deerfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3042 Deerfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 3042 Deerfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 3042 Deerfield Way offers parking.
Does 3042 Deerfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3042 Deerfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 Deerfield Way have a pool?
No, 3042 Deerfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 3042 Deerfield Way have accessible units?
No, 3042 Deerfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 Deerfield Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3042 Deerfield Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3042 Deerfield Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3042 Deerfield Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3042 Deerfield Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity