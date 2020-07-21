All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 2899 Stone Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
2899 Stone Creek Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 10:50 PM

2899 Stone Creek Drive

2899 Stone Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2899 Stone Creek Dr, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath! 2 Car garage w/driveway for extra space! Quaint walkway leading to front patio entrance! Fireplace in living room! Open kitchen leading to separate dining room! Roomy bedrooms! Separate laundry room near kitchen! Walk-in closet space & garden tub in master!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,115, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2899 Stone Creek Drive have any available units?
2899 Stone Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 2899 Stone Creek Drive have?
Some of 2899 Stone Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2899 Stone Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2899 Stone Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2899 Stone Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2899 Stone Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2899 Stone Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2899 Stone Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2899 Stone Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2899 Stone Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2899 Stone Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2899 Stone Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2899 Stone Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2899 Stone Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2899 Stone Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2899 Stone Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2899 Stone Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2899 Stone Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College