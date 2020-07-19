All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 24 2020 at 12:08 PM

2697 Heritage Lane

2697 Heritage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2697 Heritage Lane, Clayton County, GA 30260

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2697 Heritage Lane have any available units?
2697 Heritage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2697 Heritage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2697 Heritage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2697 Heritage Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2697 Heritage Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2697 Heritage Lane offer parking?
No, 2697 Heritage Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2697 Heritage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2697 Heritage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2697 Heritage Lane have a pool?
No, 2697 Heritage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2697 Heritage Lane have accessible units?
No, 2697 Heritage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2697 Heritage Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2697 Heritage Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2697 Heritage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2697 Heritage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

