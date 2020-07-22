All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 256 Kimberwick Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
256 Kimberwick Dr
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM

256 Kimberwick Dr

256 Kimberwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

256 Kimberwick Drive, Clayton County, GA 30228

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
256 Kimberwick Dr.
Hampton, GA 30228

Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2.5

An incredible modern home, with open floor plan, located in Northbridge Estates. The gorgeous master suite is huge and includes trey ceilings, a large sitting area, a fireplace, a large main chamber, a full bath with garden tub, and three closets! Other bedrooms have trey or arched ceilings. The large family room features a fireplace and opens to the deck. The formal dining room has lovely wainscotting. The living room and the eat-in area of the large kitchen have bay windows. The unfinished basement opens to a private patio. All in all, an incredible place to live.

Nearby restaurants include: Bay Breeze Seafood Restaurant, Longhorn Steakhouse, Chili's, Ruby Tuesday, Tierra Mia Mexican Cuisine and China Wok.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: City of Hampton
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Central Georgia EMC

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Kimberwick Dr have any available units?
256 Kimberwick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 256 Kimberwick Dr have?
Some of 256 Kimberwick Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Kimberwick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
256 Kimberwick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Kimberwick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 Kimberwick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 256 Kimberwick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 256 Kimberwick Dr offers parking.
Does 256 Kimberwick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Kimberwick Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Kimberwick Dr have a pool?
No, 256 Kimberwick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 256 Kimberwick Dr have accessible units?
No, 256 Kimberwick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Kimberwick Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 Kimberwick Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Kimberwick Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 256 Kimberwick Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College