Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

256 Kimberwick Dr.

Hampton, GA 30228



Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2.5



An incredible modern home, with open floor plan, located in Northbridge Estates. The gorgeous master suite is huge and includes trey ceilings, a large sitting area, a fireplace, a large main chamber, a full bath with garden tub, and three closets! Other bedrooms have trey or arched ceilings. The large family room features a fireplace and opens to the deck. The formal dining room has lovely wainscotting. The living room and the eat-in area of the large kitchen have bay windows. The unfinished basement opens to a private patio. All in all, an incredible place to live.



Nearby restaurants include: Bay Breeze Seafood Restaurant, Longhorn Steakhouse, Chili's, Ruby Tuesday, Tierra Mia Mexican Cuisine and China Wok.



UTILITIES:

Water: City of Hampton

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Central Georgia EMC



