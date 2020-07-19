All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:04 PM

2311 Shady Drive

2311 Shady Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Shady Dr, Clayton County, GA 30260
Lake City

Amenities

granite counters
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW 4B & 3 Full BATH HOME NEVER LIVED IN BEFORE! Granite C-tops throughout kitchen and baths, no carpets other than the stairs! Kitchen comes with SS apps! Backyard views to Lake! Walking distance to Marta, Joy Lake, and Joy Lake Food Mart. Easy access to HWY 675, 8mi SE of Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, 2mi of Kroger Distribution Center. 10-15 min drive to Airport, Restaurants, Intl. Farmers Mkt, H-Mart, Walmart, Costco, South lake Mall, Clayton Univ. and more! Shown By Appt Only! Minimum Credit 650+ Must Pass Background Check & No Past Eviction History, No Pets.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Shady Drive have any available units?
2311 Shady Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2311 Shady Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Shady Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Shady Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Shady Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 2311 Shady Drive offer parking?
No, 2311 Shady Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2311 Shady Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Shady Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Shady Drive have a pool?
No, 2311 Shady Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Shady Drive have accessible units?
No, 2311 Shady Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Shady Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 Shady Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 Shady Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 Shady Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
