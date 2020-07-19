2311 Shady Drive

Amenities

BRAND NEW 4B & 3 Full BATH HOME NEVER LIVED IN BEFORE! Granite C-tops throughout kitchen and baths, no carpets other than the stairs! Kitchen comes with SS apps! Backyard views to Lake! Walking distance to Marta, Joy Lake, and Joy Lake Food Mart. Easy access to HWY 675, 8mi SE of Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, 2mi of Kroger Distribution Center. 10-15 min drive to Airport, Restaurants, Intl. Farmers Mkt, H-Mart, Walmart, Costco, South lake Mall, Clayton Univ. and more! Shown By Appt Only! Minimum Credit 650+ Must Pass Background Check & No Past Eviction History, No Pets.

