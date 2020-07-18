All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
/
2128 Baden Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2128 Baden Court

2128 Baden Court · No Longer Available
Location

2128 Baden Court, Clayton County, GA 30260

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This fully renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Amenities include:
fenced back yard
hardwood floors
custom kitchen cabinets
large bedrooms.

FOR VIEWINGS:
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

rently.com/properties/735404?source=marketing

Located in a Morrow.

Qualifying is EASY! Must have a stable source of income, no evictions within the last 3 years and Bad Credit or No Credit is NO PROBLEM.

At this time we are not accepting section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Baden Court have any available units?
2128 Baden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2128 Baden Court currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Baden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Baden Court pet-friendly?
No, 2128 Baden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 2128 Baden Court offer parking?
No, 2128 Baden Court does not offer parking.
Does 2128 Baden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Baden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Baden Court have a pool?
No, 2128 Baden Court does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Baden Court have accessible units?
No, 2128 Baden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Baden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 Baden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2128 Baden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2128 Baden Court does not have units with air conditioning.
