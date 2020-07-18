2128 Baden Court

Amenities
This fully renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Amenities include:
fenced back yard
hardwood floors
custom kitchen cabinets
large bedrooms.
FOR VIEWINGS:
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
rently.com/properties/735404?source=marketing
Located in a Morrow.
Qualifying is EASY! Must have a stable source of income, no evictions within the last 3 years and Bad Credit or No Credit is NO PROBLEM.
At this time we are not accepting section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.