Clayton County, GA
1802 Deer Crossing way
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

1802 Deer Crossing way

1802 Deer Crossing Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Deer Crossing Ln, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a Beautiful spacious home in quiet well kept neighborhood just minute away from downtown Jonesboro and Lake Jodeco! Entertain your family and friends at home with tons of parking, and so many different areas in the home. It has two family rooms on the main level, as well as the great room, dining room, eat in kitchen, two car garage, four nice size bedrooms with a large amount of closet space, and a large master suite with a sitting area . Please text agent Name and time to schedule showings. *The home is occupied.* ~Do you have a 550+ Credit? ~50k Min household income? ~No Evictions for the last 3 years? ~Are you ok with paying a security Deposit? If so Call me today: 678-674-5495 Over 200+ properties In stock $1200-$3000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Deer Crossing way have any available units?
1802 Deer Crossing way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 1802 Deer Crossing way have?
Some of 1802 Deer Crossing way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Deer Crossing way currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Deer Crossing way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Deer Crossing way pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Deer Crossing way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 1802 Deer Crossing way offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Deer Crossing way offers parking.
Does 1802 Deer Crossing way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Deer Crossing way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Deer Crossing way have a pool?
No, 1802 Deer Crossing way does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Deer Crossing way have accessible units?
No, 1802 Deer Crossing way does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Deer Crossing way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Deer Crossing way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Deer Crossing way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 Deer Crossing way does not have units with air conditioning.
