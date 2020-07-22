1802 Deer Crossing way

Amenities

This is a Beautiful spacious home in quiet well kept neighborhood just minute away from downtown Jonesboro and Lake Jodeco! Entertain your family and friends at home with tons of parking, and so many different areas in the home. It has two family rooms on the main level, as well as the great room, dining room, eat in kitchen, two car garage, four nice size bedrooms with a large amount of closet space, and a large master suite with a sitting area . Please text agent Name and time to schedule showings. *The home is occupied.* ~Do you have a 550+ Credit? ~50k Min household income? ~No Evictions for the last 3 years? ~Are you ok with paying a security Deposit? If so Call me today: 678-674-5495 Over 200+ properties In stock $1200-$3000