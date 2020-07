Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pool playground some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Available 06/01/19 Spacious townhouse near airport - Property Id: 108776



This spacious three bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is three miles away from the airport and just around the corner from main shopping centers! The property has an HOA that includes security, a playground, and a swimming pool!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108776

Property Id 108776



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4790637)