1482 Persimmon Trace

Amenities

garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Description

Arbor Place Subdivision at Morrow GA,



Well designed floor plan.

Great location with great features.

A totally brand new home is waiting for you



* 4BR/2.5BA with attached 2-car garage

* Luxury laminate floor through out mail level

* Kitchen with full set of up-to-date Appliances

* Spacious living room, features big windows and ceiling fan

* Great master suite with walk-in closet, plus three more bedrooms on second level

* Total electric



Rent: $1225.00

Deposit: $1500.00

App fee: $50/applicant



Lease Terms

$1,500.00 security deposit

Contact Our Office

McKinley Realty LLC



Phone: (770) 687-2752 or Call Christle 678-863-0707



SHOWING: CALL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS HOME.



APPLY ONLINE: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com