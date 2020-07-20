1446 Arnold St

Amenities

pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home will be ready soon for a new family! Great location for commuting to work and shopping complexes. Major kitchen appliances included. Large level lot in an established subdivision. More photos coming! - Easy to Apply! You can tour the property once it is ready! For more information please text - 7707072421

Must make approximately 3 times the rental rate and provide proof of income

All adults must fill out a separate application

No felony convictions

No evictions filed on credit report

Pets accepted on a case by case basis

Not accepting Section 8



