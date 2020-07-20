All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 1446 Arnold St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
1446 Arnold St
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

1446 Arnold St

1446 Arnold Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1446 Arnold Street, Clayton County, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home will be ready soon for a new family! Great location for commuting to work and shopping complexes. Major kitchen appliances included. Large level lot in an established subdivision. More photos coming! - Easy to Apply! You can tour the property once it is ready! For more information please text - 7707072421
Go to ParksideLeasing.Com
Must make approximately 3 times the rental rate and provide proof of income
All adults must fill out a separate application
No felony convictions
No evictions filed on credit report
Pets accepted on a case by case basis
Not accepting Section 8

(RLNE4776523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 Arnold St have any available units?
1446 Arnold St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 1446 Arnold St currently offering any rent specials?
1446 Arnold St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 Arnold St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1446 Arnold St is pet friendly.
Does 1446 Arnold St offer parking?
No, 1446 Arnold St does not offer parking.
Does 1446 Arnold St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 Arnold St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 Arnold St have a pool?
No, 1446 Arnold St does not have a pool.
Does 1446 Arnold St have accessible units?
No, 1446 Arnold St does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 Arnold St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 Arnold St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1446 Arnold St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1446 Arnold St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way
Clayton County, GA 30238
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College